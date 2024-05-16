Logo
Carl's Village
Fundraiser Vendor Fee - May 16

3501 Inverrary Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33319, USA

As a featured vendor, you will have the opportunity to showcase your business and connect with attendees from the community. We kindly request a $25 donation as a vendor fee, which will contribute to the 50/50 raffle drawing pot.

Here are some details:
- Date: May 16, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM onwards
- Location: Chateau Mar Golf Resort, Fort Lauderdale

We will provide a table and chairs for your convenience. This event promises to be a fun-filled evening supporting a great cause for Carl's Village as well as Kako's Kids.

