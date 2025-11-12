CB2TB Winter Wonderland Experience Package

Step into the magic of the season with Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom’s Winter Wonderland Experience! Purchase your $100 Key for the chance to unlock our grand prize vault, where one lucky winner will take home every prize inside!

This exclusive “One Winner Takes All” experience is packed with luxury items, unforgettable surprises, and community-donated treasures — all in support of CB2TB’s mission to empower veterans, youth, and families.

Your key opens more than just a prize — it opens the door to purpose, impact, and giving back this holiday season. Will your key be the one that unlocks it all? 🔑✨