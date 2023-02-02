Friends of the Meetinghouse at First Parish
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Holiday Concert for the Meetinghouse — Evening

47 E Derry Rd, Derry, NH 03038, USA

An evening performance of holiday favorites by the Granite Statemen barbershop chorus group. 


Proceeds benefit the historic preservation of the Meetinghouse at First Parish. Tickets are just $20 for adults, and $5 for kids 12 years old and under.


(Our ticketing service, Zeffy, charges us no transaction fees. You will see, however, their request for a donation when checking out. Just pick "custom" and enter "$0" if you'd rather not give them a small payment.)


Order tickets online through noon Saturday (2/2/23); then please purchase tickets at the door.

common:freeFormsBy