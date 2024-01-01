AIM Co-Op - Authentic Research Curriculum

Purchase the Advanced Innovation Methodology (AIM) Homeschool Co-op curriculum containing core learning outcomes for authentic research instruction. This proven curriculum, provided in the Canvas learning management system, contains lessons that teach students the methodology of the Scientific Method. Lessons contain PowerPoints, Videos, Handouts, Quizzes, Assignments and more... One license is provided for the teacher/parent and one for the student. For more questions contact [email protected] or 314-501-1940.