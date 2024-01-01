2024 Fundraising Gala









Title: “Operation Clean Sweep”

Project: Community Beautification

Group: 212th Anti-Debris Brigade

Length: 30 Days/M-W-F (Phase 1)

Location: Greater New York Area/Harlem

Purpose: Exercise and Activity for Veterans

Compensation: $10 dollars per outing





SitRep:





In the lively streets of NYC, garbage and recycling trucks make their rounds up to three times a week, collecting trash bags and recyclables year-round. While sanitation workers diligently tackle these curbside materials, smaller scattered debris often eludes their attention, creating a persistent eyesore for residents. This ongoing issue, exacerbated by litterbugs, imposes an unfair burden on tax-paying citizens who endure weeks of unsightly streets, sometimes walking over non-biodegradable trash. Beyond the aesthetic concern, the accumulation of such litter poses a significant threat to our planet's ecosystem, contributing to climate change. This predicament, a continual challenge for New York City, demands community-driven solutions to alleviate the ongoing nuisance for pedestrians and foster a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment.





Solution:





Enters Harlem's 212th Anti-Trash Brigade—a dynamic fourteen man mobile team composed of highly motivated veterans, who have previously served our nation with pride. Once again, they are summoned into action to champion the cause of "Operation Clean Sweep," a community beautification project set to unfold in 2024!

Join us in the fight to keep our community clean by donating to this cause. Thank You Kindly!



