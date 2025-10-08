eventClosed

LBHN Fundraiser

20020 Ashbrook Commons Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20147, USA

Private Dealux Sprinter Van Rental with Driver
$100

Donated by the Deal Family

$1,000 Value


Enjoy four hours of pure comfort and style in a chauffeured luxury Sprinter van—perfect for dinner dates, nights out, or special celebrations. Sit back, relax, and let your driver handle the road while you make the most of your evening.


Voucher valid for one year from the date of issue.

60 Minute Intuitive Breathwork & Clarity Session
$25

Donated by HigherSelf Aligned - Christina Link

$200 Value


Access deep clarity on your most pressing questions through guided breathwork and intuitive coaching. Perfect for anyone seeking direction on a major decision, life transition, or next chapter. Leave with actionable insights and renewed confidence in your path forward.

30 Minute Mini Photography Session item
30 Minute Mini Photography Session
$25

Donated by Krysta Rene Photography - Krysta Solomon

$175 Value

Capture your best moments with a 30-minute personalized photo session, including 10 professionally edited digital images of your choice. A complimentary phone consultation is available beforehand to plan your vision and perfect the details.

Flower Bouquet
$20

Donated by Lovely Arrangements by Jules - Heather James


A stunning floral creation handcrafted by member Heather and her daughter Jules—a talented horticulture student with an eye for natural beauty. Each arrangement is thoughtfully designed to bring a touch of elegance and warmth to any space.

Opaline Gold Heart Necklace item
Opaline Gold Heart Necklace
$10

Donated by Bonita Brazil - Alessandra Rivasi

$40 Value


Gold plated necklace with opalite gemstone. Opalite brings you intuition and emotional intelligence. Moon necklace signifies change, creativity and female empowerment. Some believe the moon shapes our emotions because of its many phases. The moon symbolizes our dreams, our fears, and our hopes. The crescent moon emoji from a girl is often used as a way to show her current mood or feelings.

Pink 30oz Stanley Quencher Cup item
Pink 30oz Stanley Quencher Cup
$10

Donated by Sara Montague

$35 Value


Stay hydrated in style with the iconic 30 oz Stanley Quencher in pink. Durable, insulated, and effortlessly chic—it keeps your drinks cold for hours and your aesthetic on point.

Green Compass Supplements
$10

Donated by Green Compass - Erin Roberts


Mind Bloom Capsules: supports focus in as little as 10 minutes, promotes long-term cognitive function, helps to support focus and concentration, and supports brain health and memory

Soaks, Luxury Bath Fizz: 35mg Hemp Flower Extract, natural salts and essential oils help soothe your spirit, calm your mind and stabilize your mood, helps in calming sore muscles and softening skin

6 Month Artisanal Sourdough Subscription
$25

Donated by Rising With Molly

$200 Value


Enjoy the simple pleasure of fresh, handcrafted sourdough bread for six months. With this subscription to Rising with Molly, you will receive two beautiful plain loaves each month. It is the perfect way to elevate your daily meals with delicious, locally made bread.

  • What's Included: Two plain sourdough loaves per month (12 loaves total)
  • Duration: 6 months
  • Pickup: Monthly in Aldie, VA
Unique Custom Cake or Cupcakes
$10

Donated by Jen's Sweet Treats LLC - Jennifer Trost

$50 Value


Make your next event unforgettable with a delicious, custom-made dessert from Jen's Sweet Treats. Known for their unique cakes, cupcakes, and other treats, they create the perfect centerpiece for any celebration.

The winning bidder will receive a certificate to choose one of these fantastic deals:

  • 20% OFF a beautiful, custom cake order to wow your guests.
  • Buy one dozen delicious cupcakes and receive an additional half dozen for FREE!

Certificate expires: April 30, 2026


7 Night Oceanfront Stay in OBX
$250

Dates: 5/3/26 - 5/10/26

Donated by the Pestone Family

$2,950 Value


Pack your “Flip Flops and Tank Tops” for a memorable vacation in this oceanfront home on the OBX! Located beachfront in the town of Duck, this lovely vacation home is waiting for your family to arrive and make treasured vacation memories. Let the ocean view instantly put you in a relaxed state of mind.


The great room on the top level of the home features many windows on the ocean side to allow the ocean view to fill the room. Relax with loved ones in the living area and enjoy watching a movie together. A gas fireplace is available for use during the cooler months. Step out onto the oceanfront deck to look for dolphins or simply enjoy the salty breeze. The kitchen is stocked with all equipment needed to prepare meals during your stay. Countertop seating allows for a quick breakfast or snack. The dining area nearby is perfect for enjoying meals together or for hosting family game night. There is one ensuite bedroom on the top level, with a private bathroom and deck access.


The middle level of the home consists of sleeping quarters. There are two ensuite bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and deck access. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy a restorative soak in the hot tub, which is located on the oceanside of the second level deck. There is a half bathroom between the middle and ground floors, convenient for bathroom breaks on beach days. Your family will have a fantastic Outer Banks vacation at “Flip Flops and Tank Tops!”

1 Month of 1:1 Yoga Sessions item
1 Month of 1:1 Yoga Sessions
$20

Donated by Yoga by Sunaina

Value: $500


Experience four weeks of personalized yoga with Sunaina, a transformative instructor with over 1,200 teaching hours and certification from the internationally renowned Patanjali Yogpeeth. Designed for all levels, these private 1:1 sessions will support you in building strength, flexibility, and deep mind–body balance through a customized approach.

Valid for up to 12 private 60-minute sessions. Must be redeemed within 3 months of auction date.

Big into Energy Series Labubu - ROCK THE UNIVERSE
$10

Donated by CycleBar Ashburn


"ROCK THE UNIVERSE" Labubu is a vibrant fusion of glam rock rebellion and retro-futuristic space exploration. Dressed in a sleek, iridescent spacesuit that shimmers with hues of galactic purple and deep cosmic blue, Labubu is ready for a zero-gravity stage dive. The suit is adorned with sharp, angular shoulder pads and studded accents, while a striking lightning bolt motif—a classic nod to rock legends—is emblazoned across the chest.

3 Months of Unlimited Rides
$10

Donated by CycleBar Ashburn

$420 Value


3 Months Unlimited Rides Membership
Ride as much as you want for three full months! Perfect for fitness enthusiasts ready to sweat, strengthen, and soar on the bike.

1 Month Method Health Club Membership
$10

Donated by Method Health Club

$99 Value


Get full access to Method Health Club for one month! Enjoy top-notch equipment, group classes, and all the tools you need to crush your fitness goals.

Handcrafted Crochet & Leather Tote Bag item
Handcrafted Crochet & Leather Tote Bag
$10

Donated by KusiYarn


This charming handbag features a beautiful blend of soft, cream-colored crochet and rich, dark brown leather. Its unique, artisanal design is perfect for adding a touch of boho-chic style to any outfit. With sturdy handles and a compact size, it's ideal for carrying your everyday essentials.

