LBHN Fundraiser

Dates: 5/3/26 - 5/10/26

Donated by the Pestone Family

$2,950 Value





Pack your “Flip Flops and Tank Tops” for a memorable vacation in this oceanfront home on the OBX! Located beachfront in the town of Duck, this lovely vacation home is waiting for your family to arrive and make treasured vacation memories. Let the ocean view instantly put you in a relaxed state of mind.





The great room on the top level of the home features many windows on the ocean side to allow the ocean view to fill the room. Relax with loved ones in the living area and enjoy watching a movie together. A gas fireplace is available for use during the cooler months. Step out onto the oceanfront deck to look for dolphins or simply enjoy the salty breeze. The kitchen is stocked with all equipment needed to prepare meals during your stay. Countertop seating allows for a quick breakfast or snack. The dining area nearby is perfect for enjoying meals together or for hosting family game night. There is one ensuite bedroom on the top level, with a private bathroom and deck access.





The middle level of the home consists of sleeping quarters. There are two ensuite bedrooms, each with a private bathroom and deck access. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Enjoy a restorative soak in the hot tub, which is located on the oceanside of the second level deck. There is a half bathroom between the middle and ground floors, convenient for bathroom breaks on beach days. Your family will have a fantastic Outer Banks vacation at “Flip Flops and Tank Tops!”