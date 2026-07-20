Twinkling string lights illuminate a dark blue background with text announcing "A Starlight Soiree" by Calvary Baptist Academy on April 23, 2027.
Calvary Baptist Academy Of New Braunfels Texas

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Calvary Baptist Academy Of New Braunfels Texas

About this event

CBA Presents: A Starlight Soiree

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Legacy Sponsor (Psalm 145:4)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Legacy Sponsor – $2,500

"One generation shall praise thy works to another, and shall declare thy mighty acts."
— Psalm 145:4 (KJV)

Legacy Sponsors help ensure that the mission of Calvary Baptist Academy continues to impact generations to come, equipping students to know Christ, pursue excellence, and serve others faithfully.

Includes:

  • Premier reserved table for 8 guests
  • Exclusive designation as Legacy Sponsor
  • Largest logo placement on all event materials
  • Full-page color advertisement in the event program
  • Recognition from the stage during the event
  • Featured logo on presentation screens
  • Featured recognition on the event website
  • Dedicated social media recognition before and after the event
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in guest gift bags
  • Preferred seating
  • Recognition on sponsor appreciation signage
Cornerstone Sponsor (Eph. 2:20)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Cornerstone Sponsor – $1,500

"And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;"
— Ephesians 2:20 (KJV)

Cornerstone Sponsors help keep Christ at the center of everything we do, supporting a Christ-centered education that equips students for a lifetime of faith and service.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement
  • Half-page advertisement in the event program
  • Recognition on sponsor signage
  • Recognition during sponsor slideshow
  • Recognition on the event website
  • Social media recognition
Foundation Sponsor (1 Cor. 3:11)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foundation Sponsor – $750

"For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ."
— 1 Corinthians 3:11 (KJV)

Foundation Sponsors help strengthen the ministry of Calvary Baptist Academy by investing in the firm foundation of Christ upon which every student's education is built.

Includes:

  • Reserved seating for 4 guests
  • Quarter-page advertisement in the event program
  • Logo featured during sponsor slideshow
  • Recognition on sponsor signage
  • Recognition on the event website
Pillar Sponsor (Rev. 3:12)
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Pillar Sponsor – $250

"Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God..."
— Revelation 3:12 (KJV)

Pillar Sponsors provide steadfast support that strengthens our school and encourages every student to grow in Christ.

Includes:

  • Reserved seating for 2 guests
  • Name listed in the event program
  • Recognition during sponsor slideshow
  • Recognition on the event website
Builder Sponsor - Individual Ticket (Ps. 127:1)
$100

Builder Sponsor– Individual Ticket

"Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it..."
— Psalm 127:1 (KJV)

Every Builder helps invest in the future of Calvary Baptist Academy.

Includes:

  • Admission for one guest
  • Dinner
  • Full evening program
  • Participation in the silent auction and fundraising activities
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