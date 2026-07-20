CBA Presents: A Starlight Soiree

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"One generation shall praise thy works to another, and shall declare thy mighty acts."
— Psalm 145:4 (KJV)
Legacy Sponsors help ensure that the mission of Calvary Baptist Academy continues to impact generations to come, equipping students to know Christ, pursue excellence, and serve others faithfully.
Includes:
"And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;"
— Ephesians 2:20 (KJV)
Cornerstone Sponsors help keep Christ at the center of everything we do, supporting a Christ-centered education that equips students for a lifetime of faith and service.
Includes:
"For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ."
— 1 Corinthians 3:11 (KJV)
Foundation Sponsors help strengthen the ministry of Calvary Baptist Academy by investing in the firm foundation of Christ upon which every student's education is built.
Includes:
"Him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God..."
— Revelation 3:12 (KJV)
Pillar Sponsors provide steadfast support that strengthens our school and encourages every student to grow in Christ.
Includes:
"Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it..."
— Psalm 127:1 (KJV)
Every Builder helps invest in the future of Calvary Baptist Academy.
Includes:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!