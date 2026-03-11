Caring Believers Bible Fellowship

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Caring Believers Bible Fellowship

About this raffle

CBBF 27 Blessings Sweepstakes

Free Mail-In Entry
Pay what you can

Available to anyone — NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or donation does not increase your odds of winning. Open to legal residents of Georgia, 18 years of age or older. To enter without purchase, mail your name, phone number, and address on a 3×5 card to: CBBF 27 Blessings Sweepstakes, 4468 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. One free entry per person. Void where prohibited. Drawing will be held June 6, 2026 at 6 PM at 4468 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.

Single Blessing Entry
$2

1 entry to the sweepstakes to win

Bundle of 6
$10
This includes 6 tickets

6 entries into the sweepstakes to win

Bundle of 15
$20
This includes 15 tickets

15 entries into the sweepstakes to win

Neighbor’s Blessing
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Give 1 entry to yourself, 1 to a neighbor, 1 to a church visitor

Add a donation for Caring Believers Bible Fellowship

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!