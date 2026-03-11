Available to anyone — NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase or donation does not increase your odds of winning. Open to legal residents of Georgia, 18 years of age or older. To enter without purchase, mail your name, phone number, and address on a 3×5 card to: CBBF 27 Blessings Sweepstakes, 4468 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. One free entry per person. Void where prohibited. Drawing will be held June 6, 2026 at 6 PM at 4468 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.