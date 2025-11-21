Crescent Beach Challenge

Hosted by

Crescent Beach Challenge

About this event

CBC 2026

Marineland

FL, USA

Pre-Registration
$40
Available until Jun 20

Includes one race entry and shirt


Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.

Community Sponsor
$250

-Logo on T-shirts

-Complementary event entry and shirts for 2 team members


Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.

Shoreline Sponsor
$500

-Logo on T-shirts

-Complementary event entry and shirts for 4 team members

-Recognition at event

-Option to include promotional item in participant bags


Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.

Wave Maker Sponsor
$1,000

-Signage on race markers

-Logo on T-shirts

-Complementary event entry and shirts for 10 team members

-Recognition at event

-Option to include promotional item in participant bags


Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.

Be Kind Donation
Pay what you can

Your support matters! Select the amount you’re comfortable with—no amount is too small. All proceeds go directly to North Florida chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, supporting lifesaving research

and essential patient services. Thank you for giving what you can!

Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.

Add a donation for Crescent Beach Challenge

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