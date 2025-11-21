About this event
Includes one race entry and shirt
Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.
-Logo on T-shirts
-Complementary event entry and shirts for 2 team members
Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.
-Logo on T-shirts
-Complementary event entry and shirts for 4 team members
-Recognition at event
-Option to include promotional item in participant bags
Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.
-Signage on race markers
-Logo on T-shirts
-Complementary event entry and shirts for 10 team members
-Recognition at event
-Option to include promotional item in participant bags
Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.
Your support matters! Select the amount you’re comfortable with—no amount is too small. All proceeds go directly to North Florida chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, supporting lifesaving research
and essential patient services. Thank you for giving what you can!
Please note: When making your payment, you can select "Other" for the Zeffy Platform fee and choose to contribute $0 if you prefer.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!