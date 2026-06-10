Chinese Bible Church Of Maryland

Hosted by

Chinese Bible Church Of Maryland

About this event

CBCM 50th Anniversary Celebration Banquet (2) - 20260830

11333 Woodglen Dr

Rockville, MD 20852, USA

General Admission - Either Adult or Child
$28

Each person may purchase ONLY up to 10 tickets.

Priorities:
1. CBCM's current members, regular attendees and former CBCMers.
2. CBCM's supported Kingdom Partners (missionaries).
3. Non CBCM-related friends/contacts
EVERY one occupies a seat at the table count as 1 person, regardless of age!
Note: Zeffy defaults to add % tip. To AVOID paying tip, scroll down to the % box, select "OTHER", and enter 0.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!