CBCM 50th Anniversary Celebration Banquet (2) - 20260830

About this event
Each person may purchase ONLY up to 10 tickets.
Priorities:
1. CBCM's current members, regular attendees and former CBCMers.
2. CBCM's supported Kingdom Partners (missionaries).
3. Non CBCM-related friends/contacts
EVERY one occupies a seat at the table count as 1 person, regardless of age!
Note: Zeffy defaults to add % tip. To AVOID paying tip, scroll down to the % box, select "OTHER", and enter 0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!