CBCM 50th Anniversary Celebration Banquet (2) - 20260830

Each person may purchase ONLY up to 10 tickets.

Priorities:

1. CBCM's current members, regular attendees and former CBCMers.

2. CBCM's supported Kingdom Partners (missionaries).

3. Non CBCM-related friends/contacts

EVERY one occupies a seat at the table count as 1 person, regardless of age!

Note: Zeffy defaults to add % tip. To AVOID paying tip, scroll down to the % box, select "OTHER", and enter 0.



