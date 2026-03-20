Cedar Bridge Foundation

Hosted by

Cedar Bridge Foundation

About this event

CBF Community Yard Sale (In honor of Autism Acceptance Month)

11 Old Kings Rd

Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

Reserve Spot CBF Non-Members
$10

This ticket is for CBF non-members. Space is 10x10; Tables/Chairs Tents not Provided. (Suggested donation 10% of total sales). Each vendor is responsible for removing all unsold items from the venue at the conclusion of the event.

Reserve Spot CBF MEMBERS ONLY
Free

This ticket is for CBF MEMBERS- CBF members are individuals with developmenta disabilities who are part of our community. LIMIT ONE TABLE/MEMBER.

Space is 10x10; Tables/Chairs Tents not Provided. Each vendor is responsible for removing all unsold items from the venue at the conclusion of the event.

Add a donation for Cedar Bridge Foundation

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