CBF Community Yard Sale (In honor of Autism Acceptance Month)

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This ticket is for CBF non-members. Space is 10x10; Tables/Chairs Tents not Provided. (Suggested donation 10% of total sales). Each vendor is responsible for removing all unsold items from the venue at the conclusion of the event.
This ticket is for CBF MEMBERS- CBF members are individuals with developmenta disabilities who are part of our community. LIMIT ONE TABLE/MEMBER.
Space is 10x10; Tables/Chairs Tents not Provided. Each vendor is responsible for removing all unsold items from the venue at the conclusion of the event.
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