Join us for a delightful evening of family fun at the Dance Central Parent Club's "Pizza in Pajamas" event! Get ready to cozy up in your favorite PJs as we roll out the red carpet for an unforgettable night.





Date:

Time:

Location:





What to Expect:🍕 Delicious Pizza: Enjoy a scrumptious selection of pizzas that cater to all tastes, from classic pepperoni to veggie delights.

🍿 Popcorn Extravaganza: Dive into buckets of buttery popcorn, the perfect movie companion.

🥤 Refreshing Drinks: Quench your thirst with an assortment of refreshing beverages for both kids and adults.

🎥 Movie Magic: We'll be screening a family-friendly film that's sure to entertain kids and adults alike.

Dress code: Don your coziest pajamas for a night of relaxation and entertainment.

This event is open to all Dance Central families and their friends, so don't forget to invite your loved ones to join in the fun. It's a fantastic opportunity to bond with fellow dance enthusiasts, share some laughs, and create lasting memories.

Mark your calendars, because "Pizza in Pajamas" promises to be a night filled with laughter, delicious bites, and the joy of togetherness. We can't wait to see you there!