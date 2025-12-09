CBH for Feeding America 2025 | A Taste of San Francisco, Delivered!

Bring a taste of Hudson Grace's hometown to your home with Goldbelly delivery of these San Francisco classics! This package includes: A Boudin Bakery Sourdough Sampler and Classic Clam Chowder and Bread Bowls Kit (4 Pack), plus a Thomas Keller and Armando Manni K+M Chocolate Sampler Gift Box.





Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win these items, delivered by Goldbelly to you or a friend, courtesy of our Hudson Grace leaders, Monelle Totah, Founder, and Mary Harrington, Vice President.





Help end hunger. This raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 18 at 4PM CT.

Winner will be notified via email.





Total Value = $186