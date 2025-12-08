CBH for Feeding America 2025 | All-Clad D3 Curated Stainless Steel 10-Pc Cookware Set

Our friends at All-Clad are aiding in our quest to raise money for families in need by sponsoring this raffle. As a nod to our strong partnership, they've provided this Crate & Barrel exclusive, this premium All-Clad D3 Curated Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set.

The three-ply construction is designed for rapid and even heat distribution. The cooking surfaces and exteriors are premium stainless steel for beautiful browning, searing and stove-to-table style, while the thick-gauge aluminum cores heat quickly. Oven-safe to high temperatures, the pans boast securely riveted handles and drip-free pouring rims that neatly serve sauces, soups and braised vegetables. The set's unique features include contoured comfort handles and brushed stainless steel exteriors.





Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win an All-Clad D3 Curated Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, courtesy of our vendor partners at All-Clad. This raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 18 at 4PM CT.





Winner will be notified via email.





Total Value = $800