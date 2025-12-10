CBH for Feeding America 2025 | Caraway Grey Ceramic Non-Stick 12-Piece Cookware Set

Our friends at Caraway are aiding in our quest to raise money for families in need by sponsoring this raffle. As a nod to our strong partnership, they've provided this classic Caraway Grey Ceramic Non-Stick 12-Piece Cookware Set.





Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a Caraway Grey Ceramic Non-Stick 12-Piece Cookware Set, courtesy of our vendor partners at Caraway. This special raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 17 at 2PM CT.





Winner will be announced at CBH's Got Talent, and via email.





Total Value = $445