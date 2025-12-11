CBH for Feeding America 2025 | Chicago Architecture Center Walking Tour Passes

As a major donor for this year's Open House Chicago, CBH has received several sets of 2 passes to the Chicago Architecture Center Essential Walking Tours.





Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win 1 set of 2 tickets to the Essential Walking Tour of your choice, subject to availability.





This raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 18 at 4PM CT.





Winners will be notified by email.





Total Value = $70