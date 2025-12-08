Hosted by

Crate & Barrel Holdings for Feeding America

About this raffle

CBH for Feeding America 2025 | $500 Gift Card for Ever Restaurant

$500 Gift Card for Ever Restaurant
$5

Enjoy a 2-Star MICHELIN dining experience at Ever

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to Ever, a MICHELIN 2-star restaurant in Chicago, courtesy of Ali Williams, SVP, Merchandising, CB2. 

Help end hunger.


This raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 18 at 4PM CT.

 

Winner will be notified via email.


Prize does not include transportation.


Total Value = $500

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!