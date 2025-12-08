CBH for Feeding America 2025 | $500 Gift Card for Ever Restaurant

Enjoy a 2-Star MICHELIN dining experience at Ever!

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to Ever, a MICHELIN 2-star restaurant in Chicago, courtesy of Ali Williams, SVP, Merchandising, CB2.

Help end hunger.





This raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 18 at 4PM CT.

Winner will be notified via email.





Prize does not include transportation.





Total Value = $500