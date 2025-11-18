CBH for Feeding America 2025 | Labubu + $500 Gift Card for Nordstrom

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to Nordstrom, and a genuine Labubu from the Monsters Big into Energy Series, courtesy of Jamie Yang, VP Customer Loyalty.

If you fought for a Cabbage Patch Doll or Beanie Baby, or stood in line for the Switch 2, this is your moment to shine for the holidays!

Winner will be notified via email.





Total Value = Priceless