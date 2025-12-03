CBH for Feeding America 2025 | Le Creuset Thyme Colorway Collection

Our friends at Le Creuset are aiding us in our quest to raise money for families in need by sponsoring this raffle. As a nod to our strong partnership, they've curated this prize package in our exclusive Thyme color:

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win this Le Creuset Thyme collection.This drawing to benefit Feeding America runs through December 11 at 4PM CT.



Winner will be notified via email.



Total Value = $1,340