CBH for Feeding America 2025 | Ninja SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker

Our friends at Ninja are aiding in our quest to raise money for families in need by sponsoring this raffle. As a nod to our strong partnership, they've provided this Ninja SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker.





Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a Ninja SLUSHi Max Smart Frozen Drink Maker, courtesy of our vendor partners at Ninja. This Spotlight Raffle to benefit Feeding America runs through December 17 at 2PM.





Winner will be announced at CBH's Got Talent, and via email.





Total Value = $350