Crate & Barrel Holdings for Feeding America

About this raffle

CBH for Feeding America 2025 | $500 Gift Card to the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy

$500 Gift Card to the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy
$5

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card for the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, courtesy of SVP Responsible Sourcing Amy Leonard. 


Adventure by day, comfort by night. Your gift card can be used towards the Marriott Bonvoy Postcard Cabin or Trailborn boutique hotel of your choice. From cozy cabins to design-forward lodges, our nature-first stays are curated for adventure and comfort. Relax, recharge and write your own adventure, and enjoy the peaceful retreat of a lovely cabin or boutique hotel in the great American outdoors. 


Prize does not include transportation.


Winner will be notified via email.


Total Value = $500 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!