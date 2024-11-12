CBH for Feeding America | Custom Embroidered Artwork
Custom Embroidered Artwork
$5
Every $5 donation to Feeding America here puts your name in a drawing to win custom embroidered artwork, courtesy of Katie Fischer, VP, Merchandising. Turn a kiddo's art into a wall hanging, shirt, or pillow! Katie's talented mom will create a loving keepsake or fun gift from any shared image.
Winner will be notified via email.
Est. Value = Priceless
Every $5 donation to Feeding America here puts your name in a drawing to win custom embroidered artwork, courtesy of Katie Fischer, VP, Merchandising. Turn a kiddo's art into a wall hanging, shirt, or pillow! Katie's talented mom will create a loving keepsake or fun gift from any shared image.
Winner will be notified via email.
Est. Value = Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!