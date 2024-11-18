CBH for Feeding America | A Year of Baked Goods

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a raffle to win a year of baked goods, courtesy of Vicki Donati, SVP & General Counsel. Enjoy homemade baked goods delivered once a month for one year. (IYKYK) Requests are welcome, but subject to the skills of the baker and ability to ship if outside Chicago. This is a great gift to share with family (and co-workers). Winner will be notified via email. Est. Value = Priceless

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a raffle to win a year of baked goods, courtesy of Vicki Donati, SVP & General Counsel. Enjoy homemade baked goods delivered once a month for one year. (IYKYK) Requests are welcome, but subject to the skills of the baker and ability to ship if outside Chicago. This is a great gift to share with family (and co-workers). Winner will be notified via email. Est. Value = Priceless

seeMoreDetailsMobile