CBH for Feeding America | A Culinary Adventure at Nobu
A Culinary Adventure at Nobu
$5
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to any of the 22 Nobu locations in the U.S., courtesy of Ryan Turf, CB2 President. Nobu’s menu is a sushi lover’s delight. In Chicago, the West Loop location also boasts beautiful views of the city from its expansive rooftop.
Enjoy this experience yourself or give it as a gift.
Winner will be notified via email.
Total Value = $500
