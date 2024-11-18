CBH for Feeding America | Chicago Brew Hop

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win FIVE $100 gift cards to some of Chicago’s most celebrated breweries, courtesy of Joe Orlando, VP, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Data, & Analytics. Explore Half Acre Brewing Co, Hop Butcher, Corridor Provisions, Off Color Brewing, and Revolution Brewing Company with friends who enjoy unique brewery experiences or gift the experience to someone who appreciates high-quality craft beer. Winner will be notified via email. Total Value = $500

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win FIVE $100 gift cards to some of Chicago’s most celebrated breweries, courtesy of Joe Orlando, VP, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Data, & Analytics. Explore Half Acre Brewing Co, Hop Butcher, Corridor Provisions, Off Color Brewing, and Revolution Brewing Company with friends who enjoy unique brewery experiences or gift the experience to someone who appreciates high-quality craft beer. Winner will be notified via email. Total Value = $500

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