CBH for Feeding America | Professional Organizer Session

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win 4 hours with a professional organizer, courtesy of Anne Franger, VP, Chief of Staff. LM Organizing, based in Wilmette, Illinois, offers practical solutions to help declutter the home and reduce stress. Their organizing ideas will help transform your living space. It’s time to tackle that closet! Prize redeemable only in the Chicago area. Winner will be notified via email.

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win 4 hours with a professional organizer, courtesy of Anne Franger, VP, Chief of Staff. LM Organizing, based in Wilmette, Illinois, offers practical solutions to help declutter the home and reduce stress. Their organizing ideas will help transform your living space. It’s time to tackle that closet! Prize redeemable only in the Chicago area. Winner will be notified via email.

seeMoreDetailsMobile