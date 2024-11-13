CBH for Feeding America | Virtual or In-Person Designer Paint Consultation
Virtual or In-Person Designer Paint Consultation
$5
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a 2-hour virtual or in-person designer paint consultation for the interior and/or exterior of your home, courtesy of Michael Benkel, SVP Merchandising and Allocation. The power of color sets the tone and personality of each room in your home. Choosing a color combination can be overwhelming, but Jesse Benkel Interiors, based in Fort Worth, Texas, will ease the process and help you create a color scheme that complements the lighting and architecture of each room or your entire home. This is a fantastic first step to transforming your space!
Prize may be redeemed virtually or in-person in the Dallas/Forth Worth area.
Winner will be notified via email.
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a 2-hour virtual or in-person designer paint consultation for the interior and/or exterior of your home, courtesy of Michael Benkel, SVP Merchandising and Allocation. The power of color sets the tone and personality of each room in your home. Choosing a color combination can be overwhelming, but Jesse Benkel Interiors, based in Fort Worth, Texas, will ease the process and help you create a color scheme that complements the lighting and architecture of each room or your entire home. This is a fantastic first step to transforming your space!
Prize may be redeemed virtually or in-person in the Dallas/Forth Worth area.
Winner will be notified via email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!