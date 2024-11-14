CBH for Feeding America | $500 Gift Card for Crate & Barrel or CB2
$500 Gift Card to Crate & Barrel or CB2
$5
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to Crate & Barrel or CB2, courtesy of Linda Marcone, Chief Information Security Officer. Treat yourself to that special piece you’ve had your eye on and refresh your space!
Winner will be notified via email.
Total Value = $500
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $500 gift card to Crate & Barrel or CB2, courtesy of Linda Marcone, Chief Information Security Officer. Treat yourself to that special piece you’ve had your eye on and refresh your space!
Winner will be notified via email.
Total Value = $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!