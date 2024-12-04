CBH for Feeding America | Dinner Out + Dinner In

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $200 gift card to the restaurant of your choice and a Staub 11" Eucalyptus Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet, courtesy of VP Digital Philippa Redland. Treat yourself to both a new dining experience out and the joy of using heirloom quality cookware in!
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = $500
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a $200 gift card to the restaurant of your choice and a Staub 11" Eucalyptus Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet, courtesy of VP Digital Philippa Redland. Treat yourself to both a new dining experience out and the joy of using heirloom quality cookware in!
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!