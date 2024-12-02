CBH for Feeding America | José Andrés & La Bohème Package
José Andrés & La Bohème Package
$5
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win an iconic dining and musical experience, courtesy of VP Merchandise Planning, Allocation & Business Operations Steven Shell. The package includes:
- A $200 gift card to Acclaimed Chef and World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés’ Chicago steak restaurant, Bazaar Meat.
- 2 orchestra seat tickets to see La Bohème at Chicago’s famed Lyric Opera House on a mutually agreeable date between March 15 - April 12, 2025.
Prize does not include transportation or parking.
Winner will be notified via email.
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win an iconic dining and musical experience, courtesy of VP Merchandise Planning, Allocation & Business Operations Steven Shell. The package includes:
- A $200 gift card to Acclaimed Chef and World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés’ Chicago steak restaurant, Bazaar Meat.
- 2 orchestra seat tickets to see La Bohème at Chicago’s famed Lyric Opera House on a mutually agreeable date between March 15 - April 12, 2025.
Prize does not include transportation or parking.
Winner will be notified via email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!