CBH for Feeding America | Spa Day for Two

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a raffle to win a gift card to Aire Ancient Baths for a relaxing massage for 2, redeemable at either their New York or Chicago locations, courtesy of Allison Williams, SVP Merchandising. Lose yourself in a journey of sensations in a restored historic building surrounded by candles. This experience consists of a tour at your own pace through thermal baths at different temperatures including the Caldarium (Hot Bath), the Frigidarium (Cold Bath), the Tepidarium (Warm Bath), the Balneum (Bath of a Thousand Jets), the Vaporiums (Two Steam Rooms with Aromatherapy), the Palestra (Outdoor Bath with Waterfall) and the Flotarium (Salt Bath), as well as a salt exfoliation area. Prize does not include transportation. Winner will be notified via email. Est value = $510

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a raffle to win a gift card to Aire Ancient Baths for a relaxing massage for 2, redeemable at either their New York or Chicago locations, courtesy of Allison Williams, SVP Merchandising. Lose yourself in a journey of sensations in a restored historic building surrounded by candles. This experience consists of a tour at your own pace through thermal baths at different temperatures including the Caldarium (Hot Bath), the Frigidarium (Cold Bath), the Tepidarium (Warm Bath), the Balneum (Bath of a Thousand Jets), the Vaporiums (Two Steam Rooms with Aromatherapy), the Palestra (Outdoor Bath with Waterfall) and the Flotarium (Salt Bath), as well as a salt exfoliation area. Prize does not include transportation. Winner will be notified via email. Est value = $510

More details...