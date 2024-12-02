CBH for Feeding America | NYC Weekend Getaway for 2
NYC Weekend Getaway for 2
$5
Help end hunger. This drawing to benefit Feeding America runs through December 12 at 4PM CT.
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win an NYC weekend getaway, complete with airfare, lodging, and a dinner at Balthazar, courtesy of Senior Vice President, Stores, Amanda Springer.
Ready for a BIG weekend in the BIG Apple? This package includes everything you need for an unforgettable trip to the city that never sleeps:
- Airfare for 2 to NYC on an agreed upon date
- A 2-Night Stay at the W Union Square (2 blocks from our beautiful C&B Broadway store) on an agreed upon date
- $250 gift card for dinner out at Balthazar
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = Priceless
Help end hunger. This drawing to benefit Feeding America runs through December 12 at 4PM CT.
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win an NYC weekend getaway, complete with airfare, lodging, and a dinner at Balthazar, courtesy of Senior Vice President, Stores, Amanda Springer.
Ready for a BIG weekend in the BIG Apple? This package includes everything you need for an unforgettable trip to the city that never sleeps:
- Airfare for 2 to NYC on an agreed upon date
- A 2-Night Stay at the W Union Square (2 blocks from our beautiful C&B Broadway store) on an agreed upon date
- $250 gift card for dinner out at Balthazar
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = Priceless
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!