CBH for Feeding America | Premium Blackhawks Package for 4

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a Premium Blackhawks Package for 4, courtesy of CTO Jason Booth. Whether you are a Blackhawks fan or want to see them play your favorite team, this is a great opportunity to up your fan game! This choice package includes: - 4 Club Level Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks game of your choice - 1 Premium Parking Pass - $150 gift card for food at the United Center Prize does not include transportation. Winner will be notified via email. Est Value = $500

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a Premium Blackhawks Package for 4, courtesy of CTO Jason Booth. Whether you are a Blackhawks fan or want to see them play your favorite team, this is a great opportunity to up your fan game! This choice package includes: - 4 Club Level Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks game of your choice - 1 Premium Parking Pass - $150 gift card for food at the United Center Prize does not include transportation. Winner will be notified via email. Est Value = $500

More details...