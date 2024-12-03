CBH for Feeding America | Premium Blackhawks Package for 4
Premium Blackhawks Package for 4
$5
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a Premium Blackhawks Package for 4, courtesy of CTO Jason Booth. Whether you are a Blackhawks fan or want to see them play your favorite team, this is a great opportunity to up your fan game! This choice package includes:
- 4 Club Level Tickets to the Chicago Blackhawks game of your choice
- 1 Premium Parking Pass
- $150 gift card for food at the United Center
Prize does not include transportation.
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = $500
