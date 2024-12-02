CBH for Feeding America | Sonoma Day Trip for 4

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a celebratory day for 4 in Sonoma, California, courtesy of Michelle Foss, General Manager, Business Sales. Raise a glass to yourself and three friends! Spend the day touring vineyards and end with a leisurely evening at Michelle’s home. This amazing package includes: Tickets and transportation for 4 to the vineyards of Macrostie and Iron Horse Picnic lunch between tastings A 3-course meal designed with you and prepared especially for you and your guests by Michelle The added option of hot tubbing under the stars Prize does not include lodging or transportation to Sonoma. Winner will be notified via email. Est Value = $2,500

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a celebratory day for 4 in Sonoma, California, courtesy of Michelle Foss, General Manager, Business Sales. Raise a glass to yourself and three friends! Spend the day touring vineyards and end with a leisurely evening at Michelle’s home. This amazing package includes: Tickets and transportation for 4 to the vineyards of Macrostie and Iron Horse Picnic lunch between tastings A 3-course meal designed with you and prepared especially for you and your guests by Michelle The added option of hot tubbing under the stars Prize does not include lodging or transportation to Sonoma. Winner will be notified via email. Est Value = $2,500

More details...