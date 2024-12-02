CBH for Feeding America | Sonoma Day Trip for 4

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a celebratory day for 4 in Sonoma, California, courtesy of Michelle Foss, General Manager, Business Sales.
Raise a glass to yourself and three friends! Spend the day touring vineyards and end with a leisurely evening at Michelle’s home. This amazing package includes:
Tickets and transportation for 4 to the vineyards of Macrostie and Iron Horse
Picnic lunch between tastings
A 3-course meal designed with you and prepared especially for you and your guests by Michelle
The added option of hot tubbing under the stars
Prize does not include lodging or transportation to Sonoma.
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = $2,500
Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win a celebratory day for 4 in Sonoma, California, courtesy of Michelle Foss, General Manager, Business Sales.
Raise a glass to yourself and three friends! Spend the day touring vineyards and end with a leisurely evening at Michelle’s home. This amazing package includes:
Tickets and transportation for 4 to the vineyards of Macrostie and Iron Horse
Picnic lunch between tastings
A 3-course meal designed with you and prepared especially for you and your guests by Michelle
The added option of hot tubbing under the stars
Prize does not include lodging or transportation to Sonoma.
Winner will be notified via email.
Est Value = $2,500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!