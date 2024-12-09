CBH for Feeding America | $500 in Lettuce Entertain You Gift Cards

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win $500 in gift cards to use at any of the Lettuce Entertain You restaurants across the U.S., courtesy of Vice President CBH Services, Kate Showalter. Long day/week/month? Treat yourself to your favorite dinner. Whether you’re looking to dine out or have a cozy night in, Lettuce do the cooking! Take your pick from numerous cuisines and experiences and enjoy it yourself or give it as a gift. Winner will be notified via email. Total Value = $500

Every $5 donation here puts your name in a drawing to win $500 in gift cards to use at any of the Lettuce Entertain You restaurants across the U.S., courtesy of Vice President CBH Services, Kate Showalter. Long day/week/month? Treat yourself to your favorite dinner. Whether you’re looking to dine out or have a cozy night in, Lettuce do the cooking! Take your pick from numerous cuisines and experiences and enjoy it yourself or give it as a gift. Winner will be notified via email. Total Value = $500

More details...