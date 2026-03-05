The Center for Bioethics & Human Dignity

Hosted by

The Center for Bioethics & Human Dignity

About this event

CBHD Bioethics Reading Group

Online

Discussion Group - Full Year
$150

Join the discussion group for a full year. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of each book.

Discussion Group 1 - Bioethics and the Christian Life Only
$50

Join only the discussion group for David Van Drunen's Bioethics and the Christian Life. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.

Discussion Group 2 - How Should We then Die? Only
$50

Join only the discussion group for Ewan Goligher's How Should We then Die? A Christian Response to Physician-Assisted Death. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.

Discussion Group 3 - Fabricated Man Only
$50

Join only the discussion group for Paul Ramsey's Fabricated Man: The Ethics of Genetic Control. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.

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