CBHD Bioethics Reading Group

About this event
Join the discussion group for a full year. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of each book.
Join only the discussion group for David Van Drunen's Bioethics and the Christian Life. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.
Join only the discussion group for Ewan Goligher's How Should We then Die? A Christian Response to Physician-Assisted Death. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.
Join only the discussion group for Paul Ramsey's Fabricated Man: The Ethics of Genetic Control. Note - participants are responsible for purchasing their own copy of the book.
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