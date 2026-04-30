CBIO Collaborative Sponsorship - 2026

As a 2026 CBIO Supporter, you will receive silver-level event sponsorship benefits and be recognized on the BEAM Circular website year-round as a CBIO Sponsor.

Silver-level event sponsorship is valid for one event only and includes programming sponsorship, standard logo display, three complimentary registrations to the event, two complimentary VIP social tickets, and social media recognition. Additional details can be found in the sponsorship packet.