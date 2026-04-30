CBIO Collaborative Sponsorship - 2026

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As a 2026 CBIO Supporter, you will receive silver-level event sponsorship benefits and be recognized on the BEAM Circular website year-round as a CBIO Sponsor.
Silver-level event sponsorship is valid for one event only and includes programming sponsorship, standard logo display, three complimentary registrations to the event, two complimentary VIP social tickets, and social media recognition. Additional details can be found in the sponsorship packet.
As a 2026 CBIO Premier Sponsor, you will receive all platinum-level event sponsorship benefits, be recognized with a large logo on the BEAM Circular website year-round, and be included in marketing materials for quarterly CBIO Collaborative field-trips. In addition, your organization will be spotlighted with a customized ‘Thank You’ post across social media networks.
Platinum-level event sponsorship is valid for BOTH 2026 EVENTS and includes exhibition space at each event, programming sponsorship at each event, featured logo display at each event, five complimentary registrations to each event, three complimentary tickets to both VIP socials, social media recognition, and complimentary 2026 CBIO membership. Additional details can be found in the sponsorship packet.
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