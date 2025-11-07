CBMPO Annual Thanksgiving Pie & Dessert Sale 2025

Pecan Pie item
$18

A classic American dessert featuring a rich, sweet and custardy filling with a buttery, flaky crust topped with a mosaic of toasted pecans. Its flavor profile is sweet with nutty, buttery, and vanilla notes, and its texture is a contrast between the soft, chewy interior and the crunchy pecans.

Baked by Annie Westbrook (Talmadge's mom)

Salted Caramel Apple Bars item
$15

Salted caramel apple bars are a rich, multi-layered dessert that captures all the comforting flavors and textures of a classic apple pie in an easy-to-serve, handheld format. They feature a harmonious blend of sweet, salty and tart elements along with both soft and crisp textures.

Baked by Heather Van Coutren (Luca's mom)

Chocolate Chip Pie item
$15

A warm, buttery pie filled with gooey chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla, baked to golden perfection. This rich and decadent dessert has a soft, cookie-like texture with a crispy edge, pair with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Baked by Allison Courtney (Amos & Caleb's mom)

Pumpkin Roll w/ Cream Cheese Frosting item
$15

A show-stopper for the fall and holiday season! This classic dessert is a moist, spiced pumpkin sponge cake swirled around a rich, tangy and velvety cream cheese filling.


Baked by Allison Northway (Greta's Mom)

Almond Cranberry Tart item
$15

An elegant dessert that features a sweet, nutty almond base beautifully contrasted by the sharp, vibrant flavor of tart cranberries. The combination offers a delightful balance of sweet and sour flavors, along with a complex and satisfying mix of textures.


Baked by Allison Northway (Greta's Mom)

French Silk Pie item
$18

A decadent, silky-smooth chocolate mousse filling, made with rich dark chocolate and whipped cream, nestled in a buttery, flaky pie crust. Topped with a generous layer of whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings, this indulgent dessert offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience with every bite. The perfect treat for any chocolate lover!

Baked by Mariah Broome (Paxton's mom)

Mini Pecan Pies (10 pies each) item
$15

Mini pecan pies are bite-sized, individually-portioned versions of the classic dessert featuring a flaky or buttery crust filled with a sweet, nutty pecan custard.


Donated by Lauren Saye (Molly's mom)

Carrot Cake item
$15

A moist cake that is spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, and made tender by shredded carrots, oil and sugar. It is often topped with a tangy, sweet cream cheese frosting and can include additions like pecans or walnuts. It's known for its rich flavor, tender crumb and classic status.


Baked by Anne Kamosso (Aurora's Mom)

Apple Pie item
$18

A timeless favorite! This pie features tender, cinnamon-spiced apples baked beneath a delicate lattice crust. Each bite offers a perfect balance of sweet and tart, encased in a flaky, buttery crust. A warm slice pairs perfectly with vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce.


Baked by Maria Summerall (Charlotte "Charlie's" Mom)

Old-Fashined Chocolate Pie item
$15

A dessert that feels like a warm hug from the past. With its silky-smooth chocolate custard, crisp buttery crust, and delicate golden meringue topping, this pie is a true Southern classic.


Baked by Makinley Cook (Katherine Lane's mom)

Classic Pecan Pie item
$18

A Southern classic with a rich, gooey filling of caramelized brown sugar and honey, loaded with crunchy, toasted pecans. Nestled in a buttery, flaky crust, each bite is a delicious balance of sweet and nutty flavors. Finished with a golden-brown top, this indulgent pie is perfect on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.

Baked by Makinley Cook (Katherine Lane's mom)

Rosemary Shortbread item
$15

A buttery, crumbly cookie that combines a sweet, rich shortbread base with the fragrant piney flavor of fresh rosemary.


Baked by Tiffany Hilton (Opal, Leo & Olive's Mom)

Cherry Pie item
$15

A classic, crowd-pleasing favorite! This pie is filled with tart, juicy cherries in a perfectly sweetened filling, all baked within a golden, flaky crust. Each slice delivers the perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors, making it irresistible with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Baked by Cathy Sandlin (David's grandmother)

Classic Pecan Pie item
$18

A Southern classic with a rich, gooey filling of caramelized brown sugar and honey, loaded with crunchy, toasted pecans. Nestled in a buttery, flaky crust, each bite is a delicious balance of sweet and nutty flavors. Finished with a golden-brown top, this indulgent pie is perfect on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.

Baked by Cathy Sandlin (David's grandmother)

Fresh-Milled Cinnamon Rolls item
$15

A pan of soft. buttery dough with a rich cinnamon-sugar swirl, a taste that's both comforting and wholesome, thanks to the nutrient-retaining flour ground right before baking. Topped with a creamy, decadent icing, these rolls are a delicious treat that is a step up from a typical cinnamon roll.


Baked by Allison Courtney (Amos & Caleb's mom)

