CBMPO Annual Thanksgiving Pie & Dessert Sale 2025

A classic American dessert featuring a rich, sweet and custardy filling with a buttery, flaky crust topped with a mosaic of toasted pecans. Its flavor profile is sweet with nutty, buttery, and vanilla notes, and its texture is a contrast between the soft, chewy interior and the crunchy pecans.
Baked by Annie Westbrook (Talmadge's mom)
Salted caramel apple bars are a rich, multi-layered dessert that captures all the comforting flavors and textures of a classic apple pie in an easy-to-serve, handheld format. They feature a harmonious blend of sweet, salty and tart elements along with both soft and crisp textures.
Baked by Heather Van Coutren (Luca's mom)
A warm, buttery pie filled with gooey chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla, baked to golden perfection. This rich and decadent dessert has a soft, cookie-like texture with a crispy edge, pair with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
Baked by Allison Courtney (Amos & Caleb's mom)
A show-stopper for the fall and holiday season! This classic dessert is a moist, spiced pumpkin sponge cake swirled around a rich, tangy and velvety cream cheese filling.
Baked by Allison Northway (Greta's Mom)
An elegant dessert that features a sweet, nutty almond base beautifully contrasted by the sharp, vibrant flavor of tart cranberries. The combination offers a delightful balance of sweet and sour flavors, along with a complex and satisfying mix of textures.
Baked by Allison Northway (Greta's Mom)
A decadent, silky-smooth chocolate mousse filling, made with rich dark chocolate and whipped cream, nestled in a buttery, flaky pie crust. Topped with a generous layer of whipped cream and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings, this indulgent dessert offers a melt-in-your-mouth experience with every bite. The perfect treat for any chocolate lover!
Baked by Mariah Broome (Paxton's mom)
Mini pecan pies are bite-sized, individually-portioned versions of the classic dessert featuring a flaky or buttery crust filled with a sweet, nutty pecan custard.
Donated by Lauren Saye (Molly's mom)
A moist cake that is spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg, and made tender by shredded carrots, oil and sugar. It is often topped with a tangy, sweet cream cheese frosting and can include additions like pecans or walnuts. It's known for its rich flavor, tender crumb and classic status.
Baked by Anne Kamosso (Aurora's Mom)
A timeless favorite! This pie features tender, cinnamon-spiced apples baked beneath a delicate lattice crust. Each bite offers a perfect balance of sweet and tart, encased in a flaky, buttery crust. A warm slice pairs perfectly with vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce.
Baked by Maria Summerall (Charlotte "Charlie's" Mom)
A dessert that feels like a warm hug from the past. With its silky-smooth chocolate custard, crisp buttery crust, and delicate golden meringue topping, this pie is a true Southern classic.
Baked by Makinley Cook (Katherine Lane's mom)
A Southern classic with a rich, gooey filling of caramelized brown sugar and honey, loaded with crunchy, toasted pecans. Nestled in a buttery, flaky crust, each bite is a delicious balance of sweet and nutty flavors. Finished with a golden-brown top, this indulgent pie is perfect on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.
Baked by Makinley Cook (Katherine Lane's mom)
A buttery, crumbly cookie that combines a sweet, rich shortbread base with the fragrant piney flavor of fresh rosemary.
Baked by Tiffany Hilton (Opal, Leo & Olive's Mom)
A classic, crowd-pleasing favorite! This pie is filled with tart, juicy cherries in a perfectly sweetened filling, all baked within a golden, flaky crust. Each slice delivers the perfect balance of tangy and sweet flavors, making it irresistible with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Baked by Cathy Sandlin (David's grandmother)
A Southern classic with a rich, gooey filling of caramelized brown sugar and honey, loaded with crunchy, toasted pecans. Nestled in a buttery, flaky crust, each bite is a delicious balance of sweet and nutty flavors. Finished with a golden-brown top, this indulgent pie is perfect on its own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.
Baked by Cathy Sandlin (David's grandmother)
A pan of soft. buttery dough with a rich cinnamon-sugar swirl, a taste that's both comforting and wholesome, thanks to the nutrient-retaining flour ground right before baking. Topped with a creamy, decadent icing, these rolls are a delicious treat that is a step up from a typical cinnamon roll.
Baked by Allison Courtney (Amos & Caleb's mom)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing