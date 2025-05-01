CBS Israeli Independence Day Festival Raffle Tickets

4 Raffle Tickets
$18
4 Raffle Tickets Prizes: 1. $25 CPK 2. $25 CPK 3. $50 lazy 4. $50 lazy 5. $50 lazy 6. $50 lazy 7. Toppers 8. Urbane cafe dinner for 2 9. Urbane cafe dinner for 2 10. 5x bottle of wines for total of 15 prizes to win
10 Raffle Tickets
$36
54 Card Pick 'em
$36
Pick a card from a deck of cards. If your card is picked, you're the winner! $36 per card to play. Prizes: 1. Rancho mirage house valued at $1000 2. Mendocino farms catering package valued at $230 3. Magic castle valued at $100 4. Cooper Kupp football - priceless

