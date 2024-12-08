CBWC Club Shirts - New Order

LPC55 - Blend
50/50 cotton / poly
Side seamed with a contoured body for a feminine fit
CBWC logo left chest
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
L665 3/4-Sleeve SuperPro™ Twill Shirt
$40
L665
Port Authority® Women's 3/4-Sleeve SuperPro™ Twill Shirt
Printed full color - Left Chest
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
3.4-ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly
Back shoulder pleats
Dyed-to-match buttons
Button-down collar with open neckline
Bust darts
Rounded single-button cuffs
L500 Port Authority® Women's Silk Touch™ Polo
$29
L500
Port Authority® Women's Silk Touch™ Polo
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
Printed full color - Left Chest
5-ounce, 65/35 poly/cotton pique
Flat knit collar and cuffs
3-button placket
Metal buttons with dyed-to-match plastic rims
Side vents
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee
$17.50
LPC450
Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee
Printed full color - Left chest only
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton,
Ladies fashion fit
Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
1x1 rib knit collar
Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee F/B
$23.50
LPC450
Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee
Printed full color - Left chest & back
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton,
Ladies fashion fit
Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
1x1 rib knit collar
Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee
$18.50
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton
Ladies fashion fit
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
Printed full color - Left Chest only
Shoulder to shoulder back neck taping
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee F/B
$24.50
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton
Ladies fashion fit
Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
Printed full color - Left Chest & back
Shoulder to shoulder back neck taping
