CBWC Club Shirts - New Order

LPC55 - Blend T-Shirt item
LPC55 - Blend T-Shirt
$21.50
LPC55 - Blend 50/50 cotton / poly Side seamed with a contoured body for a feminine fit CBWC logo left chest Women's Sizes: XS-4XL
L665 3/4-Sleeve SuperPro™ Twill Shirt item
L665 3/4-Sleeve SuperPro™ Twill Shirt
$40
L665 Port Authority® Women's 3/4-Sleeve SuperPro™ Twill Shirt Printed full color - Left Chest Women's Sizes: XS-4XL 3.4-ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly Back shoulder pleats Dyed-to-match buttons Button-down collar with open neckline Bust darts Rounded single-button cuffs
L500 Port Authority® Women's Silk Touch™ Polo item
L500 Port Authority® Women's Silk Touch™ Polo
$29
L500 Port Authority® Women's Silk Touch™ Polo Women's Sizes: XS-4XL Printed full color - Left Chest 5-ounce, 65/35 poly/cotton pique Flat knit collar and cuffs 3-button placket Metal buttons with dyed-to-match plastic rims Side vents
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee item
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee
$17.50
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee Printed full color - Left chest only Women's Sizes: XS-4XL 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton, Ladies fashion fit Removable tag for comfort and relabeling Women's Sizes: XS-4XL 1x1 rib knit collar Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee F/B item
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee F/B
$23.50
LPC450 Port & Company® Ladies Fan Favorite™ Tee Printed full color - Left chest & back Women's Sizes: XS-4XL 4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton, Ladies fashion fit Removable tag for comfort and relabeling 1x1 rib knit collar Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee item
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee
$18.50
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton Ladies fashion fit Women's Sizes: XS-4XL Printed full color - Left Chest only Shoulder to shoulder back neck taping
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee F/B item
LPC450V Port & Company® Women's Fan Favorite™ V-Neck Tee F/B
$24.50
4.5-ounce, 100% ring spun cotton Ladies fashion fit Women's Sizes: XS-4XL Printed full color - Left Chest & back Shoulder to shoulder back neck taping

