CC / SWCC Association Weapons Raffle

Drawing Date: July 4, 2026, (The CC/ SWCC President will announce the winner applicable social media platform

Raffle Prizes:

· First Ticket: 1610 Smith & Wesson Collectable Weapon Set

· Second Ticket: $500.00 Visa gift card

· Third Ticket: $200.00 Visa gift card

Free Membership to the CC /SWCC Association to anyone who purchases a raffle ticket and meets CC / SWCC Association membership requirements will receive a complementary 1-year membership.

Provide SWCC Class number or DD-214 verification (Combatant Crewman)

Legal & Compliance

The prize weapon set is not California compliant. The following statement must be included in all promotional material. Providing for Informational purposes, and will be finalized after discussion with Dave Rawls

California, Firearm Restriction Notice IMPORTANT

NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: The Smith & Wesson commemorative 1854s Limited rifle and matching Model 29 revolver package being raffled is not California compliant and cannot be shipped to California. Please be advised before purchasing a raffle ticket.

General Firearm Raffle Considerations

Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of legal age and legally permitted to possess a firearm.



