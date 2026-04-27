CC / SWCC Association Weapons Raffle

About this raffle
Drawing Date: July 4, 2026, (The CC/ SWCC President will announce the winner applicable social media platform
Raffle Prizes:
· First Ticket: 1610 Smith & Wesson Collectable Weapon Set
· Second Ticket: $500.00 Visa gift card
· Third Ticket: $200.00 Visa gift card
Free Membership to the CC /SWCC Association to anyone who purchases a raffle ticket and meets CC / SWCC Association membership requirements will receive a complementary 1-year membership.
Provide SWCC Class number or DD-214 verification (Combatant Crewman)
Legal & Compliance
The prize weapon set is not California compliant. The following statement must be included in all promotional material. Providing for Informational purposes, and will be finalized after discussion with Dave Rawls
California, Firearm Restriction Notice IMPORTANT
NOTICE FOR CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: The Smith & Wesson commemorative 1854s Limited rifle and matching Model 29 revolver package being raffled is not California compliant and cannot be shipped to California. Please be advised before purchasing a raffle ticket.
General Firearm Raffle Considerations
Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of legal age and legally permitted to possess a firearm.
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