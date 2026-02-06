CC Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Event

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including snacks and dinner.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
1 Event Ticket included.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
2 Event Tickets included.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
4 Event Tickets included.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
8 EventTickets included.
Board approval needed for this Complimentary tickets from CC to new Partners.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!