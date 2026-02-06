Charity Crossing Inc

Hosted by

Charity Crossing Inc

About this event

CC Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Event

3900 Kirkwood Hwy

Wilmington, DE 19808, USA

General Admission - Including Snacks and Dinner
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including snacks and dinner.

  1. Minors (<18 yrs) have to be accompanied by an adult ticket.
  2. Tickets will be refunded only if CC cancels the event due to unforeseen circumstances.
  3. Purchased tickets are non-refundable.
  4. Additional donations to CC and Zeffy are optional. Read options carefully before donating.
Bronze Sponsor Tickets (1 Ticket included)
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

1 Event Ticket included.

Silver Sponsor Tickets (2 Tickets included)
$250

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
2 Event Tickets included.

Gold Sponsor Tickets (4 tickets included)
$500

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
4 Event Tickets included.

Platinum Sponsor Tickets (8 Tickets included)
$1,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
8 EventTickets included.

Partner Tickets (Only for Board Members to assign)
Free

Board approval needed for this Complimentary tickets from CC to new Partners.

Add a donation for Charity Crossing Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!