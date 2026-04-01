Offered by

Central Florida Community Arts Inc

CC.2026.Summer - Choir Membership Dues

Summer 2026 Choir Dues - Full
$75

Select this option to pay the full season dues amount of $75.

1
Summer 2026 Choir Dues - Installment ($30)
$30

Select this option to pay a $30 installment towards the season dues.

1
Summer 2026 Choir Dues - Partial Payment
Pay what you can

Select this option if you are making a partial payment. Add 1 to your cart, and then enter the amount you'd like to pay.

1
FULL - Choir Scholarship Donation
$75

Give a fellow Choir Member a FULL SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!

1
HALF - Choir Scholarship Donation
$37.50

Give a fellow Choir Member a HALF SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!

1
INSTALLMENT - Choir Scholarship Donation
$25

Give a fellow Choir Member a PARTIAL SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!

1
CUSTOM - Scholarship Drive Donation for CFCARts
Pay what you can

Give a fellow Choir Member a donation towards their membership dues so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!

1
Add a donation for Central Florida Community Arts Inc

$

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