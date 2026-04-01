CC.2026.Summer - Choir Membership Dues

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Select this option to pay the full season dues amount of $75.
Select this option to pay a $30 installment towards the season dues.
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Give a fellow Choir Member a FULL SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!
Give a fellow Choir Member a HALF SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!
Give a fellow Choir Member a PARTIAL SCHOLARSHIP so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!
Give a fellow Choir Member a donation towards their membership dues so that they may participate in our amazing community and not allow finances to be the barrier that prevents them from singing with us!
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