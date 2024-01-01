Hardrock J. Mattingly Raffle “must be 21 to claim your prize” (1)

Join the excitement with our J Mattingly Raffle benefiting the Hardrock General funds Account! You can learn more about our organization at www.hardrockvets.com or on social media @hardrockvets for more raffles, giveaways, and events to aid our cause give us a like or a follow. Every contribution counts. Thank you for your support and good luck! Remember, you must be 21 years old to claim your prize!





Winner will be announced July 4th on our facebook page. Winner has 30 days to claim their prizes.