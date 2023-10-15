Step into the exciting world of theatrical combat choreography with Stephen Koepfer, a professional movie stuntman, and martial artist. In this workshop, you'll discover the secrets behind the breathtaking fight scenes you see on the big screen.

📅 Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

🕐 Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

📍 Location: ART 321 - Casper Artists' Guild





This workshop is suitable for ages 12 and up, making it a fantastic opportunity for teens and adults. Whether you're an aspiring actor, filmmaker, or just curious about how those epic movie fights are created, this workshop is for you.

💲 Cost: $65

Sign up: bit.ly/combatkoepfer





Join us for an action-packed afternoon of learning and fun. Reserve your spot today and be prepared to unleash your inner action hero!

Check out Koepfer’s Stunt Reels https://www.youtube.com/@ussambo





Don't miss these thrilling workshops - they're your ticket to an exciting world of martial arts and theatrical combat!

Presented in partnership with Platte River Judo.





About the Instructor

Stephen Koepfer is a martial artist, SAG-AFTRA Stunt Performer, and filmmaker with an impressive background in martial arts, holding black belts in Tae Kwon Do, Judo, and a Master of Sport of Russia in Combat Sambo, along with a Purple Belt in BJJ. Stephen's journey into the world of film and television began early, driven by his passion for visual storytelling. He honed his filmmaking skills, obtaining a BFA from the School of Visual Arts and a Master's Degree from Hofstra University. In 2022, he completed the prestigious NYU Tisch/Yellowbrick Television and Film certificate program.





Stephen's martial arts expertise and dedication to his craft led him into the world of television as a technical adviser for shows like "HUMAN WEAPON" on the History Channel and "DHANI TACKLES THE GLOBE" on the Travel Channel. He's been recognized for his martial arts prowess, appearing as himself in various combat sports-related programs, including "BELLATOR NYC: COUNTDOWN TO SONNEN VS. SILVA." Behind the camera, Stephen has produced compelling documentaries such as "CONCRETE AND CRASHPADS: STUNTS IN NEW YORK" and "NEW YORK MIXED MARTIAL ARTS," which gained distribution through FilmBuff and appeared on HULU.





As a stunt performer, Stephen has had the privilege of working on blockbuster productions like "JOHN WICK CHAPTER THREE," "SAVE YOURSELVES," "THE BLACKLIST," "DEVS," "THE PUNISHER," and "RAY DONOVAN," showcasing his commitment to bringing thrilling action to the screen.