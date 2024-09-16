VENDOR REGISTRATION - The African Heritage Festival (TAHF)

Vendor Contract

Reservation and Payment: Vendor fees are non-refundable. Full payment is required by September 16, 2024, to reserve a space. Space Assignment: We reserve the right to assign vendor spaces as needed. Public Address System: Use of public address systems may be limited. Non-compliance will result in removal and forfeiture of fees. Alcohol Sales: Alcohol vending is prohibited unless explicitly approved in writing. Violations will result in removal and forfeiture of fees. Permits and Licenses: Vendors must obtain all necessary permits and licenses for their operations. Cleanliness and Maintenance: Vendors are responsible for leaving their spaces clean and undamaged. Proper disposal of trash is required. Indemnification: The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliates are indemnified against any liabilities, losses, or damages arising from vendor breaches of representation, warranty, or agreement. Product List Submission: Vendors must submit an itemized list of products for sale prior to the event. Agreement: By registering and submitting this online form, vendors acknowledge that they have read, understood, and agree to the terms of this contract.





RULES & STANDARDS

1. Vendors are to provide their own free-standing 10ft x 10ft tent.

2. Tents must be free-standing 10ft x 10ft with a minimum of 45 lbs. weight on each leg

3. Radios or music played within a booth must only be audible within that vendor's booth

4. Pedestrian walkways, crosswalks, ramps for handicap access and breaks between vendors must be kept clear and open at all times.

5. PETS: Please pets are not allowed at event.

6. No signs are permitted outside the footprint of the assigned space or in any part of the event or streets approaching the event.

7. You must fulfill your contract and remain at the event through the posted hours - you may not break down or leave early. Breaking down early is disrespectful to your fellow vendors, the attendees and the community.

8. All booths must be kept looking attractive and appealing to the attendees.

9. All tables must be covered.

10. All trash must be picked up and deposited in trash receptacles at the conclusion of the event. This includes cable ties.

11. No shouting or hawking allowed.

12. No smoking in your assigned space.

13. Vehicles are not allowed onto the event site until you are completely broken down, ready to load out and all patrons have exited. Event staff will determine when driving into the site is safe.

14. PARKING: Vendor parking must correspond to designated parking locations determined by the event management – all other locations are to be kept open for attendees/patrons.

15. Vendors must be set-up one hour before opening of event and prepared for inspection by staff, City or County/Health Dept. inspectors.

16. If you offer a product or service not represented in your agreement you will be asked to remove it.

17. You must keep the area around you free of litter.





Risk and Liability / General

The applicant releases and agrees to hold harmless The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliated organizations and members including all festival hosts, villages, towns, municipalities, property owners, sponsors and vendors from any loss/theft or damage to their property, or any personal injury, however caused or inflicted, which they or their helpers sustain while setting up or participating in The African Heritage Festival (TAHF).

The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliated organizations and members are not liable for failure to perform the party's obligations if such failure is as a result of Acts of God (including fire, flood, earthquake, storm, hurricane or other natural disaster), war, invasion, act of foreign enemies, hostilities (regardless of whether war is declared), civil war, rebellion, revolution, insurrection, military or usurped power or confiscation, terrorist activities, nationalization, government sanction, blockage, embargo, labor dispute, strike, lockout or interruption or failure of electricity or telephone service.

If accepted, the applicant agrees that photographs/images taken during the event which may include their booth, or their work/food may be used by The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliated organizations and members for future promotional or publicity purposes.

The applicant also agrees to abide by the rules, policies, and guidelines developed for the festival as stated in this agreement. The applicant also acknowledges and accepts that failure to follow these regulations may result in expulsion from any and all of this year's or future events.

Further, The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliated organizations and members reserves the right to make the final interpretation of all rules and policies. Under no circumstance shall The African Heritage Festival (TAHF) and its affiliated organizations and members be liable to me for any CONSEQUENTIAL, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE OR OTHER DAMAGES. I have reviewed the show information, "Rules and Standards" and agree to the terms. Submitting my application for consideration to participate in the event(s) both are done with full acknowledgement of these terms.





Please ensure compliance with these terms to maintain a successful and organized festival experience.