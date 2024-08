- Daily, during daytime.

- Cost: $150 pesos per person (groups of 15 max), $500 pesos with local guide, 49.00 US





The Biocultural Trail combines cultural and ecological education to showcase the intertwined history of the region.

Objectives:

- Introduce participants to Maya Solar Construction and Meliponario.

- Raise awareness about the impact of climate change on historical sites.

- Educate participants about the history of chicle exploitation.