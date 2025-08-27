40-and-Forward Silent Auction

Hello Pumpkin” Fall Door Sign 🍂🎃

Welcome autumn in style! This charming “Hello Pumpkin” fall door sign is the perfect way to add a cozy, seasonal touch to your home. Beautifully crafted with warm fall colors, it’s a cheerful reminder of all things pumpkin spice and everything nice.

✨ Perfect for front doors, porches, or indoor décor.

🍁 A festive accent piece you’ll enjoy year after year.

Bring home this cozy fall favorite and let everyone know that pumpkin season has arrived!