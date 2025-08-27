40-and-Forward Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
CCA School Office
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Welcome autumn in style! This charming “Hello Pumpkin” fall door sign is the perfect way to add a cozy, seasonal touch to your home. Beautifully crafted with warm fall colors, it’s a cheerful reminder of all things pumpkin spice and everything nice.
✨ Perfect for front doors, porches, or indoor décor.
🍁 A festive accent piece you’ll enjoy year after year.
Bring home this cozy fall favorite and let everyone know that pumpkin season has arrived!
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth and school spirit with the Crusader’s Comfy Blanket! This soft, oversized blanket features the iconic Crusader logo, making it the perfect addition to any living room, dorm room, or cozy nook.
✨ Ultra-soft and perfect for chilly evenings
💥 Show your Crusader pride in style
🎁 A great gift for students, alumni, or anyone who loves comfort and Cornerstone!
Snuggle up and support CCA with this must-have cozy essential!
Starting bid
Show your Crusader pride with this sleek Black Crusaders Basket! This versatile set includes a stylish square basketand a practical square box basket — both perfect for organizing, gifting, or adding a touch of CCA spirit to any space.
✨ Elegant black design with Crusader branding
🧺 Great for storage, décor, or personalized gift baskets
🎁 Perfect for students, alumni, or anyone looking to showcase their Crusader spirit
Get organized with style while supporting CCA!
Starting bid
This elegant silver bracelet is engraved with the powerful words of Micah 6:8:
“Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly.”
✨ Simple, timeless design
🙏 A beautiful reminder to live with justice, mercy, and humility
🎁 Perfect for everyday wear or as a meaningful gift
Wear your faith with this stunning bracelet!
Starting bid
Embrace each day with purpose and excitement with this beautifully crafted silver bracelet engraved with the inspiring phrase:
“Make Today an Adventure.”
✨ Sleek and timeless silver design
🌟 A daily reminder to live life boldly and with intention
🎁 Perfect for anyone who loves to seize the day
Start your journey today — wear this bracelet as a reminder to make every moment an adventure!
Starting bid
This elegant silver bracelet is engraved with the powerful words of Micah 6:8:
“Act justly, love mercy, walk humbly.”
✨ Simple, timeless design
🙏 A beautiful reminder to live with justice, mercy, and humility
🎁 Perfect for everyday wear or as a meaningful gift
Wear your faith with this stunning bracelet!
Starting bid
This stunning silver bracelet features a delicate flower design, adding a touch of elegance and nature-inspired beauty to any outfit.
✨ Beautiful, timeless design
🌸 Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions
🎁 A lovely gift for someone special or a treat for yourself
Add a touch of floral elegance to your jewelry collection with this charming silver bracelet!
Starting bid
Add a touch of humor to your jewelry collection with this playful silver bracelet, engraved with the witty phrase:
“Not My Circus, Not My Monkeys.”
✨ Sleek and stylish silver design
😂 A fun, lighthearted reminder to let go of what’s not yours
🎁 Perfect for anyone who loves a good laugh or needs a little stress relief
Wear this bracelet as a reminder to keep things in perspective — and enjoy the ride!
Starting bid
Celebrate your unique beauty with this silver bracelet, engraved with the playful message:
“B-Y-O-U-T-I-F-U-L” — because YOU are truly beautiful!
✨ Elegant silver design with a fun twist
💖 A daily reminder to embrace your inner beauty
🎁 Perfect gift for yourself or someone special who needs a boost of positivity
Wear this bracelet with pride and remind yourself: You are beautiful!
Starting bid
Find peace and serenity with this simple yet powerful silver bracelet, engraved with the comforting phrase:
“All Is Well.”
✨ Sleek, minimalist silver design
🌿 A gentle reminder to stay grounded and trust that everything will be okay
🎁 A thoughtful gift for someone in need of reassurance or a reminder to stay calm
Wear this bracelet and carry a sense of peace wherever you go.
Starting bid
For those who consider shopping their favorite workout, this silver bracelet is engraved with the fun phrase:
“Shopping Is My Cardio.”
✨ Stylish silver design with a playful twist
🛍️ A perfect accessory for the fashion-forward
🎁 A fun gift for any shopping enthusiast
Wear this bracelet and show the world your favorite form of exercise!
Starting bid
Embrace the journey of life with this inspiring silver bracelet, engraved with the empowering message:
“Write Your Story.”
✨ Simple, elegant design
📖 A daily reminder that you are the author of your own path
🎁 A perfect gift for anyone embarking on a new chapter or seeking motivation
Wear this bracelet as a reminder to take control of your story, one page at a time.
Starting bid
Embrace your personal journey with this elegant silver ring, engraved with the empowering message:
“Write Your Story.”
✨ Timeless silver design that reminds you to create your own path
📖 A symbol of strength and individuality
🎁 Perfect for anyone starting a new chapter or embracing their unique journey
Wear this ring as a constant reminder to take control and write your own story.
Starting bid
Embrace your personal journey with this elegant silver ring, engraved with the empowering message:
“Write Your Story.”
✨ Timeless silver design that reminds you to create your own path
📖 A symbol of strength and individuality
🎁 Perfect for anyone starting a new chapter or embracing their unique journey
Wear this ring as a constant reminder to take control and write your own story.
Starting bid
This charming small charcuterie board doubles as a decorative tray, perfect for any occasion. Whether you use it to serve appetizers, display candles, or showcase small décor, it’s a stylish and functional addition to any home.
✨ Beautifully crafted with sleek, clean lines
🍷 Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or adding a personal touch to your space
🎁 A versatile piece that can be used for both everyday enjoyment or special gatherings
Make it yours and elevate your home with this stunning, multi-purpose board!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a complete at-home spa experience with this Color, Street, Nails, and Foot Buffer set! This all-in-one kit includes everything you need for beautifully manicured nails and soft, smooth feet.
✨ Vibrant nail colors to suit every style
💅 Nail care essentials for the perfect at-home manicure
🦶 Foot buffer to leave your feet feeling refreshed and rejuvenated
A great gift for yourself or someone who loves to pamper their nails and feet!
Starting bid
Add a touch of adorable style to your daily essentials with this Hello Kitty keychain featuring a small wallet wristlet. Perfect for carrying just the essentials, this cute accessory combines fun and functionality!
✨ Features the iconic Hello Kitty design
👜 Small wallet with wristlet for easy carrying
🎁 A fun and practical gift for Hello Kitty fans or anyone who loves cute accessories
Carry your keys, cards, and cash in style with this playful Hello Kitty set!
Starting bid
Celebrate your strength and faith with this “In My Praying Mama Era” keychain. A perfect reminder of the power of prayer and love, this keychain is a beautiful accessory for any mama navigating life’s journey with faith and grace.
✨ Simple, meaningful design for everyday carry
🙏 A tribute to the power of prayer and motherhood
🎁 Perfect for a gift or personal reminder of your “praying mama” era
Carry your faith and love everywhere you go with this thoughtful keychain!
Starting bid
Show your Crusader pride in style with this black, long-sleeved t-shirt in size large. Perfect for cooler days or layering with your favorite outfit, this shirt is both comfortable and stylish.
✨ Bold, classic Crusader design
👕 Soft, durable fabric for all-day comfort
🎁 A must-have for Crusader fans or anyone who loves casual, sporty style
Add this versatile piece to your wardrobe and represent the Crusaders with pride!
Starting bid
Celebrate 40 years of Cornerstone with this limited-edition "40 and Forward" Crusader Raglan T-shirt! This one-of-a-kind piece features a unique design and the classic Crusader logo, perfect for honoring this milestone year.
✨ Raglan style with contrasting shoulder color for a sporty look
🎉 Special “40 and Forward” anniversary edition design
👕 Size medium, made with soft, breathable fabric
🎁 A perfect collector’s item for alumni, supporters, or anyone who loves to rep Crusader pride
This shirt is more than just apparel — it’s a piece of history!
Starting bid
Stay comfortable and stylish while showing off your Crusader spirit with this red athletic tech jacket sweatshirt in size 2XL. Perfect for workouts, casual outings, or layering on cooler days, this sporty piece combines functionality and team pride.
✨ Lightweight, breathable tech fabric for ultimate comfort
🏃♂️ Ideal for athletic activities or casual wear
🎁 A must-have for Crusader fans who love activewear with style
Gear up and represent the Crusaders wherever you go with this versatile tech jacket sweatshirt!
Starting bid
Celebrate the strength, faith, and wisdom of powerful women from the Bible with this inspirational T-shirt. The shirt features the empowering phrase:
“Weight like Sarah, Protect like Rahab, Trust like Ruth, Pray like Hannah, Lead like Esther, Rejoice like Mary.”
✨ Bold, meaningful design celebrating biblical women
👕 Soft and comfortable, perfect for everyday wear
🎁 A powerful reminder of the strength and faith in every woman’s journey
Wear it proudly and be inspired by the faith-filled examples of these incredible women.
Starting bid
Treat your hair to a luxurious salon experience with this Hair Salon Bundle, featuring everything you need for healthy, styled locks! This bundle includes:
✨ Premium hair care products designed to nourish, detangle, and style
💇♀️ Perfect for at-home salon-quality results
🎁 A great gift for yourself or someone who loves to pamper their hair
Upgrade your hair care routine with this complete salon bundle!
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the ultimate shine and cleanliness with Pro Finish Detail's mobile detailing service, valued at $325. This package includes a full interior and exterior detail, making your car look and feel brand new.
✨ Expert professional cleaning for both the inside and outside of your vehicle
🚗 Convenient mobile service that comes to you
🎁 A perfect gift for yourself or any car enthusiast
Don't miss the chance to experience professional car detailing at your doorstep!
Starting bid
Capture life’s precious moments with a studio session at Images Photography, valued at $149. This package includes a full photo session with digital images, so you can preserve memories with high-quality photos.
✨ Professional photography with digital image delivery
📸 Perfect for family portraits, senior photos, or personal sessions
🎁 A wonderful gift for anyone wanting to freeze special moments in time
Book your session today and create timeless memories with Images Photography!
Starting bid
Capture the beauty of spring with the Pettit Spring Picture Package, valued at $30. This package includes a professional photo session, perfect for family, friends, or solo portraits.
✨ High-quality spring-themed photography
📸 A great way to preserve seasonal memories
🎁 Perfect for family portraits, milestone moments, or gifts
Don’t miss out on this affordable way to capture stunning spring memories!
Starting bid
Get active and enjoy all the benefits of the Brazil YMCA with a 3-month household membership. Perfect for families, this membership includes access to a variety of fitness programs, pools, and wellness facilities.
✨ Unlimited access to gym, pool, and fitness classes
👨👩👧👦 A great option for families looking to stay active together
🎁 A fantastic opportunity to prioritize health and wellness
Start your fitness journey today with this 3-month household membership to the Brazil YMCA!
Starting bid
Make your next event truly unique with this "Painted by Olivia" Customizable Party Bundle, valued at $100. This bundle includes beautifully hand-painted decor and accessories, all fully customizable to match your party’s theme and style.
✨ Hand-painted, personalized items for your celebration
🎨 Customizable to fit any party theme or color scheme
🎉 Perfect for birthdays, showers, or any special event
🎁 A thoughtful and creative way to add a personal touch to your gathering
Create a one-of-a-kind celebration with this customizable party bundle from "Painted by Olivia"!
Starting bid
Experience a day of excitement and adventure with admission tickets to the Terre Haute Children’s Museum and ropes course tickets! This package provides a fun-filled day for the whole family, featuring interactive exhibits and a thrilling ropes course challenge.
✨ Admission for a full day of hands-on exhibits and learning
🧗♀️ Ropes course tickets for a high-flying adventure
🎁 Perfect for families, kids, and outdoor enthusiasts
Create unforgettable memories with this family-friendly outing at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!