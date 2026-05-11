Connecticut Cross Academy

Hosted by

Connecticut Cross Academy

About this event

CCA Sports Fest Fundraiser

29 Trefoil Dr

Trumbull, CT 06611, USA

FREE General Admission - Spectator
Free

Come and watch the event or just support what CCA is doing! As this is a fundraiser, if you feel led to make a donation towards what CCA is building, we would be blessed!

Standard Entry
$25

Includes access to all stations with the basic attempt allowances (attempts will vary by station)

All-Star Entry
$50

Includes access to all stations with additional attempt allowances (attempts will vary by station)

MVP
$75

Includes access to all stations with DOUBLE attempts of All-Star entry (attempts will vary by station) PLUS special recognition and awards.

Add a donation for Connecticut Cross Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!