CCA Sports Fest Fundraiser

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About this event
Come and watch the event or just support what CCA is doing! As this is a fundraiser, if you feel led to make a donation towards what CCA is building, we would be blessed!
Includes access to all stations with the basic attempt allowances (attempts will vary by station)
Includes access to all stations with additional attempt allowances (attempts will vary by station)
Includes access to all stations with DOUBLE attempts of All-Star entry (attempts will vary by station) PLUS special recognition and awards.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!