Critical Care For Animal Angels Inc

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Critical Care For Animal Angels Inc

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CCAA Silent Auction

Mike Alstott autographed football item
Mike Alstott autographed football item
Mike Alstott autographed football item
Mike Alstott autographed football
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your collection of Tampa Bay Buccaneers memorabilia with this Mike Alstott autographed Wilson Duke Full Color Football. It features eye-catching details and a distinct signature from the legendary fullback. Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Retail value $224

Roberta Pieri Robertina Large handbag item
Roberta Pieri Robertina Large handbag item
Roberta Pieri Robertina Large handbag item
Roberta Pieri Robertina Large handbag item
Roberta Pieri Robertina Large handbag
$70

Starting bid

ROBERTINA LARGE
Iconic Design. Effortless Functionality.

Description:
The Robertina Large perfectly represents the Roberta Pieri spirit, a refined balance of contemporary style, everyday practicality, and unmistakable Italian craftsmanship. With its generous size, soft lines, and structured silhouette, this tote is designed to carry more while maintaining a lightweight feel. A must-have for women who seek elegance in motion.

Key Features:

  • Material: Ultra-light nylon with a suede interior lining
  • Vachetta leather handles for comfort and sophistication
  • Top zipper closure for added security
  • Interior organization includes:
    • 1 zip pocket
    • 2 accessory pockets
    • Key hook
  • High-quality Italian leather details

Technical Specifications:

  • Dimensions: 16.9 x 12.2 x 5.1 in (43 x 31 x 13 cm)
  • Weight 0.80 lb (370 g)

Ideal for: daily work, travel, and busy lifestyles

Model height: 5'7" (170 cm)

Real Made in Italy


Brand new. Tag still attached. Retail value $290

Couch Ladybug handbag and wallet item
Couch Ladybug handbag and wallet item
Couch Ladybug handbag and wallet item
Couch Ladybug handbag and wallet item
Couch Ladybug handbag and wallet
$85

Starting bid

Brand new. Tag still attached. Retail value $350

Champ Bailey 16x20 autographed photo item
Champ Bailey 16x20 autographed photo item
Champ Bailey 16x20 autographed photo
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Champ Bailey framed 16x20 photo. Certificate of Authenticity included. Retail value for 8x10 $177

Pet Gear Booster Seat Bed item
Pet Gear Booster Seat Bed item
Pet Gear Booster Seat Bed
$20

Starting bid

Pet Gear Lookout Booster Seat Bed, Removable Comfort Pillow, Safety Tether Included, Installs in Seconds, No Tools Required


Pet Gear's Car Booster Seat is a "lookout" style booster that offers your pet the ability to stay comfortable and secure without missing any of the sights or impairing your driving abilities. This sturdy yet cozy booster seat utilizes your car's seat belt system to secure the seat in place (no tools required). The booster seat includes a safety tether and removable cover and pillow for easy machine washing.


Brand new. Still in plastic case.

Flower Shop framed canvas item
Flower Shop framed canvas item
Flower Shop framed canvas
$15

Starting bid

24" X 30" framed canvas. Retail value $60

Carla Kurt Swimming Turtle framed canvas item
Carla Kurt Swimming Turtle framed canvas item
Carla Kurt Swimming Turtle framed canvas item
Carla Kurt Swimming Turtle framed canvas
$45

Starting bid

19" X 25" Swimming Turtle #1 framed canvas by Carla Kurt. Retail value $184

Rocky Women's 9" Branson Roper Boots item
Rocky Women's 9" Branson Roper Boots item
Rocky Women's 9" Branson Roper Boots item
Rocky Women's 9" Branson Roper Boots item
Rocky Women's 9" Branson Roper Boots
$20

Starting bid

The Rocky Kids' Ride FLX eight-inch denim and brown wellington is a great durable western boot for kids that like to go outside and play. Convenient pull straps and resilient material allows any kid to pull their boots on and go. Constructed with a light and flexible construction and padded cushioned insoles, these boots will be so comfortable, your child will never want to take them off! If you're looking for a reliable boot that will allow your kid to play in comfort all day long, this boot is exactly what you need!

  • Square toe
  • Padded Cushion Insole
  • Single row sole stitch
  • Durable Pull Straps
  • Flex Construction
  • Rubber outsole
  • Full-grain leather with synthetic shaft

Retail value $80

Michael Kors watch item
Michael Kors watch item
Michael Kors watch item
Michael Kors watch
$25

Starting bid

MICHAEL KORS Slim Runway Studded Leather Rose Gold Double Wrap Watch MK2299


Preowned Retail value $90-180

Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap item
Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap item
Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap item
Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap item
Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap
$15

Starting bid

Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap. Retail value $45

Two boats on a beach canvas item
Two boats on a beach canvas
$15

Starting bid

32" x 32" Canvas painting

Autographed Mark Johnson Baseball card item
Autographed Mark Johnson Baseball card item
Autographed Mark Johnson Baseball card
$5

Starting bid

Autographed Mark Johnson Birmingham Barons Baseball card

Panda Rocking Horse item
Panda Rocking Horse
$50

Starting bid

Solid wood Panda Rocking Horse. Retail value over $250

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