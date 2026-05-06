CCAA Silent Auction

Pet Gear Lookout Booster Seat Bed, Removable Comfort Pillow, Safety Tether Included, Installs in Seconds, No Tools Required





Pet Gear's Car Booster Seat is a "lookout" style booster that offers your pet the ability to stay comfortable and secure without missing any of the sights or impairing your driving abilities. This sturdy yet cozy booster seat utilizes your car's seat belt system to secure the seat in place (no tools required). The booster seat includes a safety tether and removable cover and pillow for easy machine washing.





Brand new. Still in plastic case.