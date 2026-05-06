CCAA Silent Auction

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Elevate your collection of Tampa Bay Buccaneers memorabilia with this Mike Alstott autographed Wilson Duke Full Color Football. It features eye-catching details and a distinct signature from the legendary fullback. Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Retail value $224
Starting bid
ROBERTINA LARGE
Iconic Design. Effortless Functionality.
Description:
The Robertina Large perfectly represents the Roberta Pieri spirit, a refined balance of contemporary style, everyday practicality, and unmistakable Italian craftsmanship. With its generous size, soft lines, and structured silhouette, this tote is designed to carry more while maintaining a lightweight feel. A must-have for women who seek elegance in motion.
Key Features:
Technical Specifications:
Ideal for: daily work, travel, and busy lifestyles
Model height: 5'7" (170 cm)
Real Made in Italy
Brand new. Tag still attached. Retail value $290
Starting bid
Brand new. Tag still attached. Retail value $350
Starting bid
Autographed Champ Bailey framed 16x20 photo. Certificate of Authenticity included. Retail value for 8x10 $177
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Pet Gear Lookout Booster Seat Bed, Removable Comfort Pillow, Safety Tether Included, Installs in Seconds, No Tools Required
Pet Gear's Car Booster Seat is a "lookout" style booster that offers your pet the ability to stay comfortable and secure without missing any of the sights or impairing your driving abilities. This sturdy yet cozy booster seat utilizes your car's seat belt system to secure the seat in place (no tools required). The booster seat includes a safety tether and removable cover and pillow for easy machine washing.
Brand new. Still in plastic case.
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24" X 30" framed canvas. Retail value $60
Starting bid
19" X 25" Swimming Turtle #1 framed canvas by Carla Kurt. Retail value $184
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The Rocky Kids' Ride FLX eight-inch denim and brown wellington is a great durable western boot for kids that like to go outside and play. Convenient pull straps and resilient material allows any kid to pull their boots on and go. Constructed with a light and flexible construction and padded cushioned insoles, these boots will be so comfortable, your child will never want to take them off! If you're looking for a reliable boot that will allow your kid to play in comfort all day long, this boot is exactly what you need!
Retail value $80
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MICHAEL KORS Slim Runway Studded Leather Rose Gold Double Wrap Watch MK2299
Preowned Retail value $90-180
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Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap. Retail value $45
Starting bid
32" x 32" Canvas painting
Starting bid
Autographed Mark Johnson Birmingham Barons Baseball card
Starting bid
Solid wood Panda Rocking Horse. Retail value over $250
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